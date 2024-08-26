MP’s Malwa region to have four big pilgrimage hubs linked with Krishna

BHOPAL: Already famous for housing two jyotirlingas—Mahakaleshwar and Omkareshwar—the Malwa-Nimar region of Madhya Pradesh is set to become home to four major pilgrimage sites connected with the life of Lord Krishna.

Two of these pilgrimage sites—Narayana and Sandipani Ashram—are located in Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav’s home district, Ujjain, while the other two, Janapav and Amjhera, are situated in the Indore and Dhar districts, respectively.

“All four places that were visited by Lord Krishna will be developed into major pilgrimage sites. The goal is to bring the history of Lord Krishna to life in modern times, spreading his messages of friendship, bravery, humility, and learning to everyone and inspiring them to embody these values. Transforming these four religious sites into significant Krishna pilgrimage destinations will greatly contribute to this objective,” CM Dr. Mohan Yadav recently stated in Bhopal.

“It is our good fortune that Lord Krishna, after killing Kansa, pursued education at the Sandipani Ashram in Ujjain and is known worldwide as Shri Krishna. We are also fortunate that Shri Krishna and Sudama became friends at Narayana (which perhaps has the only temple dedicated to their friendship) in Ujjain district. Lord Krishna defeated Rukmi with his bravery in the Rukmani Haran episode at Amjhera near Dhar. With humility and devotion, Lord Krishna obtained the Sudarshan Chakra from Parashurama at Janapav near Indore.

These four Dhams of Madhya Pradesh vividly bring to life the history of Lord Krishna, based on which his divine play was recognized globally as Yogeshwar Shri Krishna,” he added. Importantly, these four pilgrimage sites (located within a radius of around 150 km) are part of the proposed Krishna Patheya religious circuit project of the current BJP regime in the state.

The project aims to connect all places related to Lord Krishna’s life across Madhya Pradesh through the Krishna Patheya religious tourism circuit, positioning central India as a major travel hub for Krishna devotees from around the world. The proposed project is modeled after the Ram Van Gaman Path religious tourism circuit, which connects locations associated with the trinity of Lord Ram, Lakshman, and Sita during their exile in modern MP and UP.