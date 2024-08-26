NCERT proposes reshaping of Class 12 exam system

NEW DELHI: In a bid to reform the educational assessment landscape, the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has unveiled a groundbreaking proposal that seeks to reshape the Class 12 board examination system. According to a recent NCERT report titled "Establishing Equivalence across Education Boards," the new evaluation model aims to integrate marks from Classes 9 through 11 into the Class 12 board results, alongside a heightened focus on vocational and skill-based education.

The proposed system is a departure from traditional examination methods. Under the new model, Class 12 results will be influenced by a cumulative performance metric that allocates specific percentages from previous academic years. Specifically, 15% of the Class 12 results will be derived from Class 9 marks, 20% from Class 10, and 25% from Class 11. The remaining 40% will be based on performance in Class 12 itself. This comprehensive approach is designed to offer a more holistic evaluation of a student's academic journey.

The NCERT’s reform proposal emphasizes the incorporation of vocational and skill-based subjects into the core curriculum. The report advocates for mandatory courses in areas such as Data Management, Coding, Artificial Intelligence, Music, Arts, and Crafts. This shift aligns with the objectives of the National Education Policy 2020 (NEP 2020), which promotes a balanced and practical approach to education. By integrating these subjects, the NCERT aims to better prepare students for diverse career paths and real-world challenges.