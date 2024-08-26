NCERT proposes reshaping of Class 12 exam system

NEW DELHI: In a bid to reform the educational assessment landscape, the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has unveiled a groundbreaking proposal that seeks to reshape the Class 12 board examination system. According to a recent NCERT report titled "Establishing Equivalence across Education Boards," the new evaluation model aims to integrate marks from Classes 9 through 11 into the Class 12 board results, alongside a heightened focus on vocational and skill-based education.
The proposed system is a departure from traditional examination methods. Under the new model, Class 12 results will be influenced by a cumulative performance metric that allocates specific percentages from previous academic years. Specifically, 15% of the Class 12 results will be derived from Class 9 marks, 20% from Class 10, and 25% from Class 11. The remaining 40% will be based on performance in Class 12 itself. This comprehensive approach is designed to offer a more holistic evaluation of a student's academic journey.
The NCERT’s reform proposal emphasizes the incorporation of vocational and skill-based subjects into the core curriculum. The report advocates for mandatory courses in areas such as Data Management, Coding, Artificial Intelligence, Music, Arts, and Crafts. This shift aligns with the objectives of the National Education Policy 2020 (NEP 2020), which promotes a balanced and practical approach to education. By integrating these subjects, the NCERT aims to better prepare students for diverse career paths and real-world challenges.
In addition to curriculum changes, the report highlights the need for significant improvements in school infrastructure and teacher performance evaluation. To foster an effective learning environment, the NCERT recommends enhancements such as access to clean drinking water, well-stocked libraries, and sufficient sports facilities. These measures are intended to support both academic and extracurricular development, ensuring that schools provide a comprehensive educational experience.
The new assessment model also introduces a credit-based system for evaluating student performance across Classes 9 to 12. Under this system, students will be required to earn a set number of credits for each subject. For instance, students in Classes 9 and 10 must accumulate 32 credits out of a possible 40, while those in Classes 11 and 12 need to earn 36 credits out of 44. The remaining credits can be obtained through online courses, MOOCs (Massive Open Online Courses), or through research and community-based projects. This approach is intended to offer flexibility and recognize a broader range of learning experiences.
The NCERT’s report, which was submitted by the PARAKH center to the Ministry of Education in July, outlines a vision for a more standardized and inclusive assessment system across India. By incorporating cumulative metrics and emphasizing skill development, the proposed changes aim to address current disparities in educational evaluations and promote a more well-rounded approach to student assessment.
As these recommendations move through the approval process, educators, students, and parents will be watching closely to see how these proposed changes will be implemented and what impact they will have on the future of board examinations in India.