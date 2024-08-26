TISS student found dead at Mumbai apartment after returning from party

A 23-year-old student at Mumbai's Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) was found dead in his rented apartment on Saturday morning.

According to police, the student identified as Anurag Jaiswal had attended a fresher's party with his friends at a hotel in Vashi on Friday night. There were around 150 students at the party. According to police, the student had consumed alcohol at the party.

Jaiswal's roommates told police that they returned from that party at 3 AM on Saturday and went to bed. Hours later, when Jaisawal didn’t wake up, his roommates rushed him to a hospital in Chembur, where he was declared dead.

Jaiswal hails from Lucknow and was enrolled in the Human Resource programme at the TISS.

The police said that the student's family in Lucknow has been informed and that they have requested to proceed with the postmortem procedures only after they arrived in Mumbai, reported the NDTV.

The report also said that the police have ruled out ragging angle in the incident as there were no injury marks on Jaiswal's body.

The police is awaiting post-mortem report to identify the cause of death.

“We have registered an accidental death report in the matter. We will record detailed statements of his roommates and those present at the party,” Indian Express quoted DCP Hemraj Rajput as saying.

He added that the investigation into the incident is going on.