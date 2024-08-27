Ailing rape convict Asaram Bapu leaves for treatment in Pune after serving 11 years at Jodhpur Central Jail

JAIPUR: Controversial Godman Asaram Bapu, who is serving a life sentence at Jodhpur Central Jail for the alleged rape and sexual abuse of a minor, left for Pune on Tuesday to receive medical treatment. This marks the first time that Asaram has left prison in 11 years.

On August 13, the self-styled godman Asaram Bapu was granted a seven-day parole by the Rajasthan High Court. Asaram, who walked out of jail after 11 years, will undergo ayurveda treatment at the Madhavbaug Hospital in the Khopoli area on the outskirts of Pune, officials said.

His seven-day treatment for his heart-related issues at Madhavbaug Hospital in Pune and his parole will commence from the time of his arrival at the hospital. The self-acclaimed Godman is accompanied by his aide, Shilpi.

The ambulance carrying Asaram entered the airport through a special gate after which he was taken to Mumbai on an IndiGo flight at 2:20 p.m., accompanied by Jodhpur police personnel and two attendants.

The court granted parole to Asaram Bapu under strict conditions. The High Court's order stipulates that the Godman will not be allowed to meet anyone during his treatment. He is accompanied only by a doctor and his aide as per his convenience.