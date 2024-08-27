Apology over 'damaging' statements: SC says excerpt filed by IMA president illegible, font miniscule

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Tuesday said the Indian Medical Association president R V Asokan's unconditional apology published in a newspaper over his "damaging" statements in an interview to PTI was illegible and the font miniscule.

A bench of Justices Hima Kohli and Sandeep Mehta directed senior advocate P S Patwalia, appearing for Asokan, to file file physical copies of 20 editions of The Hindu newspaper in which his apology has been published within one week.

"We will not budge until we see advertisements in physical form, show us the actual size...The excerpt of the apology filed before us is illegible in as much as the font is minuscule. Counsel for IMA president is directed to file physical copies of 20 publications of The Hindu where the publication of apology has been done within one week," the bench said.