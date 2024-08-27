Badlapur school CCTV footage missing as education dept flags several lapses

MUMBAI: Maharashtra Education Minister Deepak Kesarkar on Monday said that the 15-day CCTV footage was missing from the Badlapur school where two kindergarten girls, were sexually assaulted.

Addressing the media, the education minister said the grandparents of these girls had informed the class teacher and principal about the assault, but the school did not pay adequate attention. A preliminary report by a state-appointed committee revealed that both girls suffered sexual abuse.

“The school management claims to have been informed on August 16, while the family asserts that they notified the school on August 14. This discrepancy is under investigation. The investigation also revealed that for the last 15 days, CCTV footage of the school was missing. The authorities are probing into it.

The disappearance of the CCTV footage has raised questions about the school’s response to the incident. Besides, they had called the female attendants of the school, but they refused to join the probe. As per procedure, their refusal to give statements will be recorded, said Kesarkar.