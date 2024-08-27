CBI to investigate Mahadev betting app case in Chhattisgarh

RAIPUR: The Chhattisgarh government has issued a notification to transfer the probe into cases related to the alleged Mahadev online betting app scam to the CBI. The probe will be a third approved by the BJP government after the Central agency was earlier tasked to investigate the alleged irregularities in the Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission and a youth’s murder in a ‘communal clash’ at Bemetara district.

Talking to the media on Monday, state home minister Vijay Shama said the government has already issued a notification approving the CBI inquiry.

“We have decided to hand over all 70 cases that were registered in various police stations in the state and the one lodged with the Economic Offences Wing-Anti Corruption Bureau (EOW-ACB) related to the alleged Mahadev app scam to the CBI,” said the minister.