CBI to investigate Mahadev betting app case in Chhattisgarh

RAIPUR: The Chhattisgarh government has issued a notification to transfer the probe into cases related to the alleged Mahadev online betting app scam to the CBI. The probe will be a third approved by the BJP government after the Central agency was earlier tasked to investigate the alleged irregularities in the Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission and a youth’s murder in a ‘communal clash’ at Bemetara district.
Talking to the media on Monday, state home minister Vijay Shama said the government has already issued a notification approving the CBI inquiry.
“We have decided to hand over all 70 cases that were registered in various police stations in the state and the one lodged with the Economic Offences Wing-Anti Corruption Bureau (EOW-ACB) related to the alleged Mahadev app scam to the CBI,” said the minister.
The alleged scam turned into a political campaign for the BJP ahead of the Assembly and during the Lok Sabha polls with former chief minister Bhupesh Baghel, among others, being prominent accused named in the FIR.
The scam, unearthed in 2022 during the previous Congress regime, was being investigated by the anti-money laundering probe agency Enforcement Directorate (ED).
The ED probe indicated the alleged involvement of senior politicians and bureaucrats in facilitating the Mahadev App illegal betting in reciprocity for “protection money”.
After BJP came to power in Chhattisgarh, the EOW-ACB registered an FIR under IPC section 120 B (criminal conspiracy), 420 (cheating) and prevention of corruption act in March this year, on the basis of a report submitted by the ED that so far arrested 11 persons linked to the case.
‘No trust in state police’
The Congress while taking a dig at the state government’s decision on CBI probe said that the “BJP has lost trust in the Chhattisgarh police.” Ex-CM Bhupesh Baghel termed the case lodged against him as “political FIR” and cited actions against Mahadev App were taken in the Congress rule.