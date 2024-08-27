CPWD staff cautioned against going to PM, ministers with their grievances

NEW DELHI: Employees of the Central Public Work Department (CWPD) have been cautioned against referring their service matters to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, ministers, secretaries and other higher authorities.

Citing the service rules and instruction of the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) on previous occasions in 2013 and 2015, the department has further warned them that action would be initiated in case of violation.

The warning was issued recently after it was noticed that despite previous warnings, the CPWD’s staff have been writing to the higher-ups including the PM avoiding the established communication arrangements.

“If any employee violates the instructions, necessary action will be taken against him as per Central Civil Services (CCS) Conduct Rules, 1964,” read an office memorandum (OM) issued by the CPWD last week.