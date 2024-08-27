CPWD staff cautioned against going to PM, ministers with their grievances

NEW DELHI: Employees of the Central Public Work Department (CWPD) have been cautioned against referring their service matters to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, ministers, secretaries and other higher authorities.
Citing the service rules and instruction of the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) on previous occasions in 2013 and 2015, the department has further warned them that action would be initiated in case of violation.
The warning was issued recently after it was noticed that despite previous warnings, the CPWD’s staff have been writing to the higher-ups including the PM avoiding the established communication arrangements.
“If any employee violates the instructions, necessary action will be taken against him as per Central Civil Services (CCS) Conduct Rules, 1964,” read an office memorandum (OM) issued by the CPWD last week.
According to the officials, taking note of some employees directly representing their service matters to the PM and others, a note has been issued directing them to strictly adhere to existing rules and instructions for the Government employees in two circulars of 2013 and 2015 of the DoPT.
The DoPT, in 2015, took a serious view of bypassing the prescribed communication channel. It had also issued similar instructions in 2013 when it found that even junior level clerical staff and unions developed a tendency of sending their grievances straightforwardly to the PM.
The CPWD is a construction management department under the ministry of housing and urban affairs (MoHUA) that provides services from project concept to completion, consultancy and maintenance management for Government offices.
The act of bypassing the communication channel can be treated as an unbecoming conduct attracting the provision of CCS (conduct) rules. The DoPT, in 2015, clarified that direct submission to authorities other than the immediate official seniors or head of the department through emails or public grievances portal was a violation.
“Attention in this connection is also invited to the provision of Rule 20 of CCS (conduct) rules, 1964 prohibiting Government servants from bringing outside influence in respect of the matter pertaining to his service,” read the OM.
DoPT rules
The act of bypassing the communication channel can be treated as an unbecoming conduct attracting the provision of CCS (conduct) rules. The DoPT, in 2015, clarified that direct submission to authorities other than the immediate official seniors or head of the department through emails or public grievances portal was a violation.