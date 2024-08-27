Former union minister and RJD MP Devendra Prasad Yadav joins Jan Suraaj

PATNA: Former union minister and former Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MP Devendra Prasad Yadav joined the party, 'Jan Suraaj' led by ace political strategist-turned politician Prashant Kishor at a function held in Patna on Tuesday. Yadav, a prominent Yadav leader of the Mithilanchal region in north Bihar, assailed RJD supremo Lalu Prasad on the occasion.

Without taking Lalu Prasad’s name, Yadav said that some people talk about A to Z but they never think beyond their family and caste. The former minister said that the state witnessed a change of rule in the past but never undergone change of establishment.

People have been deceived in the name of GDP growth. Dalits, EBCs and OBCs have been left behind as far as their development is concerned. In response to a media query, Yadav said that political parties have used such people as their vote bank. “But that will not happen now. Jan Suraaj has taken the initiative to create awareness among these sections of society,” he said.

He also said that he decided to join Jan Suraaj by principles set by the organisation, which is set to take the shape of a full-fledged political party on October 2. The organisation has avowed to work for betterment of Dalits, Backwards and women, he asserted.