Heavy rains continue to lash Gujarat for second day, monsoon death toll rises to 100

AHMEDABAD: Heavy rains have pummelled Gujarat for a second consecutive day, causing widespread flooding in low-lying areas. The relentless downpour has resulted in four new fatalities, with one each reported in Morbi and Dahod districts and two in Gandhinagar district. This brings the total number of monsoon-related deaths in the state to 100.
Addressing the media in Gandhinagar, Gujarat Relief Commissioner Alok Kumar Pandey said, “Heavy rains have persisted for the past two days, causing our rainfall data to reach 100 per cent. We have deployed NDRF and SDRF teams across every district and have also requested the Army to be on standby. In Morbi district, a tractor carrying 18-20 people was swept away by the floodwaters. Ten people have been rescued, but around eight remain missing. So far, four deaths have been reported—one each in Morbi and Dahod districts, and two in Gandhinagar. This raises the total number of monsoon-related fatalities in the state to 100."
Pandey added, “The Narmada Dam is nearing capacity, and the Chief Minister is in constant communication with us. Approximately 1,700 people have been rescued throughout the monsoon season, all the district collectors and concerned officials have been cancelled and they are expected to join the relief and rescue work.”
The central government has deployed six army columns to Gujarat to support relief, rescue, and disaster management efforts in response to the severe rainfall. These army units are assisting district administrations in the rain-affected areas of Devbhoomi Dwarka, Anand, Vadodara, Kheda, Morbi, and Rajkot.
Heavy rains have severely disrupted railway traffic, with the Western Railway (WR) cancelling 56 trains in the Vadodara Division. This has impacted travel across Central Gujarat, and also between Gujarat and Maharashtra, as well as trains heading from Gujarat to North India.
In a video statement at noon, a WR official explained that severe waterlogging at three locations, including Bajwa and Ranoli in Vadodara, led to the cancellation of 56 trains. Additionally, 15 trains have been short-terminated and 43 trains diverted to alternate routes.
With concerns rising over potential flight delays and cancellations due to severe weather, the management of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad has advised passengers to allow extra time for processing and to arrive at the airport earlier than usual. Travelers are also urged to regularly check their flight schedules.
As of Tuesday morning, airport officials reported that there have been no major disruptions to flight schedules.
Due to heavy rainfall across the state, 76 reservoirs in Gujarat are at full capacity, reaching 100 per cent. Additionally, 46 reservoirs and dams are on high alert, with water levels between 70 and 100 per cent. Another 23 dams have triggered alerts as they are 50 to 70 per cent full. Meanwhile, 30 dams are filled to 25 to 50 per cent of their capacity, and 31 dams are below 25 per cent full. Vadodara is grappling with severe flooding following intense rainfall, which has delivered 13 inches of rain in the past 24 hours. The surge in water levels has led to the release of excess water into the Vishwamitri River from Ajwa Lake, causing the river’s level to rise significantly.
As a result, many areas in Vadodara are inundated, creating a flood-like situation for residents. The situation is expected to worsen as the Vishwamitri River’s water level continues to climb. By 9 AM on Tuesday, the river had surged past the 33.75-foot mark in many parts of the city, leading to the closure of seven bridges due to flooding. Consequently, authorities have begun relocating residents from low-lying areas to safer locations to mitigate the impact. Due to widespread waterlogging, the electricity supply has been disrupted in 6,500 out of 10,000 transformers across the Vadodara city.