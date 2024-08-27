Heavy rains continue to lash Gujarat for second day, monsoon death toll rises to 100

Pandey added, “The Narmada Dam is nearing capacity, and the Chief Minister is in constant communication with us. Approximately 1,700 people have been rescued throughout the monsoon season, all the district collectors and concerned officials have been cancelled and they are expected to join the relief and rescue work.”

The central government has deployed six army columns to Gujarat to support relief, rescue, and disaster management efforts in response to the severe rainfall. These army units are assisting district administrations in the rain-affected areas of Devbhoomi Dwarka, Anand, Vadodara, Kheda, Morbi, and Rajkot.

Heavy rains have severely disrupted railway traffic, with the Western Railway (WR) cancelling 56 trains in the Vadodara Division. This has impacted travel across Central Gujarat, and also between Gujarat and Maharashtra, as well as trains heading from Gujarat to North India.

In a video statement at noon, a WR official explained that severe waterlogging at three locations, including Bajwa and Ranoli in Vadodara, led to the cancellation of 56 trains. Additionally, 15 trains have been short-terminated and 43 trains diverted to alternate routes.

With concerns rising over potential flight delays and cancellations due to severe weather, the management of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad has advised passengers to allow extra time for processing and to arrive at the airport earlier than usual. Travelers are also urged to regularly check their flight schedules.

As of Tuesday morning, airport officials reported that there have been no major disruptions to flight schedules.