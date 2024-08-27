India to sign High Seas Treaty in UN General Assembly next month

CHENNAI: PK Srivastava, Advisor to the Union Ministry of Earth Sciences, said that India is all set to sign the Biodiversity Beyond National Jurisdiction (BBNJ) Agreement, also called High Seas Treaty, in the next General Assembly of the United Nations to be held next month. He was speaking at a high-level two-day workshop that began here on Tuesday focusing on the implementation of the Agreement.

He also said that the Ministry will establish a dedicated institutional mechanism to oversee the developments regarding the Agreement. “This authority will deal with the necessary regulations, studies, and other activities related to the treaty”, Srivastava said, emphasising that there is a need for detailed discussions and modification to existing legislation to ensure compatibility with the requirements for the effective implementation of the treaty.

The Environment Protection Act 1986 could be used for the environmental impact assessment of the BBNJ Agreement, he said. The Union Cabinet had approved India to sign the BBNJ agreement in July.