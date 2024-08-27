JMM's Manoj Pandey has a word of caution for Champai Soren who is all set to join BJP

RANCHI (Jharkhand): Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader Manoj Pandey on Tuesday cautioned former Jharkhand CM Champai Soren, who is on his way out of JMM to join BJP, that history has proven that those who left JMM to join other parties have not been given the regard due to them.

Speculations are rife that Champai Soren is all set to join the BJP or form his own outfit as he felt "insulted" by the JMM leadership.

"It pains but now the situation is clear. He will be joining another party. What impact it will have, time will tell. History has proven that those who have left JMM and joined some other party have not been given that respect. The BJP's existence is dependent on our leaders. They (BJP) have no face of their own. Till the time Champai Soren is in our party, he has his stature and has importance. As soon as he leaves our party, I feel that the people will also leave him," Manoj Pandey has been quoted as saying by ANI.

Earlier, Assam CM Himanta Sarma posted a message on X saying that Champai will join the BJP on August 30 in Ranchi.

"Former Chief Minister of Jharkhand and a distinguished Adivasi leader of our country, Champai Soren met Union Home Minister Amit Shah a short while ago. He will officially join the BJP on 30th August in Ranchi," the Assam CM posted on X.

As the political climate in Jharkhand intensified, all eyes were on Champai Soren and his next move, with significant implications for the upcoming state elections.

Assembly elections are going to be held in Jharkhand this year in 2024 and the BJP has fully prepared to corner the government.

