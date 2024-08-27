Modi likely to visit Singapore, Brunei first week of September

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will be visiting Singapore and Brunei during the first week of September. PM Modi’s last visit to Singapore was in 2018.

Singapore’s Foreign Minister, Vivian Balakrishnan had said that the recently concluded High-level India-Singapore Ministerial Roundtable (ISMR) meeting between India and Singapore had laid the ground for PM Modi’s visit.

“New ideas for cooperation are being pursued, including in advanced manufacturing and connectivity. These initiatives will pave the way for closer strategic cooperation and partnership between India and Singapore,” said Singapore’s Prime Minister, Lawrence Wong on Monday.

Advanced manufacturing, semiconductors as well as aviation maritime connectivity are the new areas that were added to the ISMR.