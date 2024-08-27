Nation

Navy team pulls out wreckage of missing aircraft from Chandil dam in Jharkhand

The aircraft went missing after it took off from Sonari Aerodrome in Jamshedpur on August 20.
Indian Navy personnel pull out the wreckage of the missing trainee aircraft (Cessna-152 VT -Taj) from Chandil Dam under Saraikela -Kharsawan district of Jharkhand, Monday Night, Aug. 27, 2024.
JAMSHEDPUR: Indian Navy personnel pulled out the wreckage of the missing two-seater aircraft from the Chandil dam in Jharkhand's Seraikela-Kharswan district, an official said on Tuesday.

The bodies of pilot Capt Jeet Satru and trainee pilot Subrodeep Dutta were recovered on Thursday by NDRF team.

Search operation by the Indian Navy team in the Chandil dam began around 10 am on Monday after it located the Cessna-152 aircraft a day before, the official said.

Navy personnel pulled out the wreckage of the aircraft on Monday night with the help of a balloon from 15-18 metres depth of the dam.

The aircraft belonged to the private aviation company 'Alchemist Aviation Private Limited'.

