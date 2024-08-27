NGT takes note of ‘red water’ from borewells in Indore industrial area

NEW DELHI: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has issued notices to several authorities, including the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEF&CC), the Madhya Pradesh State Ground Water Authority, the Madhya Pradesh Pollution Control Board (MPPCB), and the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), over a disturbing environmental issue in Indore’s Sanwer Road Industrial Area. Handpumps and borewells in the area have been found discharging dangerously polluted, red-colored water.
This action follows the NGT’s suo-motu cognizance of a news report highlighting the issue. The bench, led by Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava, along with Judicial Member Justice Arun Kumar Tyagi and Expert Member Dr. A Senthil Vel, emphasized the severity of the situation.
According to a report submitted by the MPPCB, groundwater in the affected area contains hazardous levels of sulphate, Kjeldahl nitrogen, and magnesium. Extensive sampling conducted in June 2023 across 53 locations, including villages such as Kumedi, Bardari, Dhankhedi, Shakkarkhedi, and Niranjanpur, revealed alarming Total Dissolved Solids (TDS) levels ranging from 2,000 to 3,600 mg/l, far exceeding the safe drinking water limit of 600 mg/l.
The contaminated water has reportedly caused a range of health issues among the local population, which includes around 300,000 residents. Symptoms such as allergies, hair loss, and bone, dental, and intestinal diseases have been linked to the polluted water. The report also identified 400 industries in the area, primarily engaged in electroplating, chemical production, confectionery, and pharmaceuticals, as major contributors to the pollution. Despite the severity of the situation, action has been taken against only seven of these industries.
Further investigations revealed the discharge of wastewater into the Narwar and Bhaurasala drains and the Kanh River.
Notices have been served to 50 industries, with seven facing immediate closure. Samples collected from public sources, including borewells, handpumps, and wells, confirmed significant pollution, particularly in areas such as Ramnagar Sector A, F, and Kumedi village.
The NGT has directed the concerned officials to submit their responses by way of affidavit at least a week before the next hearing, scheduled for September 30.
