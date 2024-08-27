NGT takes note of ‘red water’ from borewells in Indore industrial area

The contaminated water has reportedly caused a range of health issues among the local population, which includes around 300,000 residents. Symptoms such as allergies, hair loss, and bone, dental, and intestinal diseases have been linked to the polluted water. The report also identified 400 industries in the area, primarily engaged in electroplating, chemical production, confectionery, and pharmaceuticals, as major contributors to the pollution. Despite the severity of the situation, action has been taken against only seven of these industries.

Further investigations revealed the discharge of wastewater into the Narwar and Bhaurasala drains and the Kanh River.

Notices have been served to 50 industries, with seven facing immediate closure. Samples collected from public sources, including borewells, handpumps, and wells, confirmed significant pollution, particularly in areas such as Ramnagar Sector A, F, and Kumedi village.

The NGT has directed the concerned officials to submit their responses by way of affidavit at least a week before the next hearing, scheduled for September 30.

‘Health issues’

The contaminated water has reportedly caused a range of health issues among the local population, which includes around 300,000 residents. Symptoms such as allergies, hair loss, and bone, dental, and intestinal diseases have been linked to the polluted water.