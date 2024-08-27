Over 120 hospitalised after food poisoning on Janmashtami in Mathura, two vendors booked

MATHURA: More than 120 people, including women and children, were hospitalised due to food poisoning after consuming items made from buckwheat flour, officials said on Tuesday.

A team from the District Food and Drug Administration raided and sealed the shops of two vendors supplying the contaminated buckwheat flour, they said, adding a case has been registered against them.

The incident was reported from several villages in the Farah police station area of Mathura district last night. All victims are stable, the officials said.

The affected individuals who were fasting on the occasion of Janmashtami experienced symptoms such as vomiting, dizziness and shivering after eating 'puris' and 'pakodas' containing the flour.

"We had fritters made from buckwheat flour last night. After that, I started vomiting and felt a burning sensation in my stomach," Priyanka, a teenager admitted to the government hospital, told PTI Videos.

Pritam Singh, a resident of Parkham village accompanying a patient, said that after consuming the fritters, people complained of dizziness and vomiting.

"The buckwheat flour was purchased from a local shop in the village," he added.

Mahesh, another resident, told PTI Videos, "My wife has become very weak, almost unconscious."

Dr Bhudev Prasad, in-charge of the Rapid Response Team of the Health Department, said that complaints of food poisoning were received from several villages in the Farah police station area during the night.

"Teams from the Health Department, Farah Community Health Centre (CHC), and District Hospital responded swiftly.

Initially, patients were treated at the CHC, but as numbers increased, they were moved to the District Hospital, the 100-bed Joint Hospital in Vrindavan, and SN Medical College in Agra," he said.