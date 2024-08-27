Trigger blasts at my house but don’t disturb state’s environment of industrialisation: Assam CM

GUWAHATI: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma made an appeal to Paresh Baruah, chief of insurgent group United Liberation Front of Assam (ULFA), from the state Assembly on Tuesday to not disturb the environment of industrialisation in the state by triggering bomb blasts.

He mentioned that if the ULFA triggers another blast on January 26 (Republic Day) falling on Sunday next year, then Tata would leave Assam.

Tata Sons Ltd recently began the construction of its Rs 27,000 crore semiconductor unit in Assam’s Jagiroad. It is expected to become operational next year and create 27,000 jobs.

“I want to make an appeal to Paresh Baruah. If you have any plans to trigger a bomb blast, trigger it in front of my house at the Ministers’ Colony and blow me up. I don’t have any problem. I will tell the police to ensure a safe passage,” Sarma said.

He also added that a golden chapter of industrialisation had started in Assam and nobody should disturb this environment.

“Assam has 19 lakh unemployed youth and it is our responsibility to give employment to them. Your fight is with the Centre, not with the people of Assam,” Sarma told Baruah.

The ULFA had planted bomb-like objects at several places across the state on August 15 and then, issued a statement to media disclosing where exactly they were planted. The outfit had stated that the “bombs” did not explode due to technical errors.

Meanwhile, Sarma said the state government was in the process of formulating a domicile policy to protect jobs.

“We are working on formulating a domicile policy to ensure that the Assam government jobs go to Assamese youth. There is a high court judgement against putting restrictions on jobs. We will pass a law in the Assembly whereby 90% of the jobs will go only to domicile certificate holders,” Sarma said.

He added that the remaining 10% of the jobs would be open but to get those, the candidates must possess the permanent residence certificate.

“We’ll come up with the state domicile policy towards the end of this year. We will talk to various organisations and ring-fence the jobs,” he further stated.