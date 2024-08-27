Uttarakhand: Maulvi arrested for showing porn videos, raping minor girls in madrasa

DEHRADUN: A shocking incident of physical and sexual exploitation of minor girls has come to light in Udham Singh Nagar, Uttarakhand. A Maulvi, who was teaching Urdu to the girls in a madrasa, has been accused of showing them porn videos and raping them for two months. The incident came to light on August 17 when a woman reported the incident to the police.

"The Maulvi would show them porn videos and then rape them," the victim's mother said in her complaint. "He would threaten them that if they told anyone about the abuse, he would use black magic to harm them and their families."

According to the police, the Maulvi, who hails from Shahabad, Pilibhit, had come to the area two months ago to teach Urdu to the children. "He would lock the girls in a room and rape them after showing them porn videos," a police officer said.

The police have arrested the Maulvi and conducted medical tests on the five girl victims. Their statements have been recorded in court, in which they have alleged that the Maulvi raped them.

"We have arrested the Maulvi and are investigating the case," SSP Manjunath T.C. said. "We will ensure that justice is served to the victims."

The incident has shocked the community, and many are demanding harsh punishment for the accused. "This is a heinous crime, and the accused should be given the harshest punishment," said Rajkumar Futela of Rudrapur.

The police are also investigating how the Maulvi was able to exploit the girls for so long without anyone noticing. "We are looking into how he was able to commit such a crime without anyone knowing," a police officer said.

The incident has raised questions about the safety and security of children in madrasas and other institutions. "We need to ensure that our children are safe and protected from such exploitation," a community leader said.