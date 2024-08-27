When citizen's liberty is in question, lower courts should decide pre-arrest bail pleas quickly: Bombay HC

MUMBAI: The Bombay High Court on Tuesday said when the question of liberty of a citizen is involved, it is necessary that the lower courts take up and decide applications seeking anticipatory bail either finally or at least for grant of interim protection in an expeditious manner.

If the lower courts do not decide such matters, then the high court is burdened with them, it added.

A single bench of Justice Sandeep Marne made these observations while expressing displeasure with a lower court at Kalyan in Thane district for not deciding expeditiously the pre-arrest bail plea of Waman Mhatre, a local leader of the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena.

Mhatre is accused of making derogatory remarks against a woman journalist during the last week's protests in Badlapur over the sexual abuse of two kindergarten girls.

Mhatre filed an appeal in the high court, claiming that his pre-arrest bail plea filed on August 22 before the Kalyan sessions court was not yet heard and that even his application seeking interim protection was not considered.