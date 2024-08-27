Wolves kill seven, including six children, in Uttar Pradesh

NEW DELHI: A pack of Wolves killed seven people, including six children and injured 26 people in 30 villages of Mahasi block at Indo-Nepal border district Bahraich of Uttar Pradesh. The forest department has deployed a team of nine to nab the pack.

Frequent attacks by wolves have created panic among villagers who are having sleepless nights for over a month in the region. They are guarding themselves in different night shifts.

So far three wolves have been nabbed and sent to Lucknow Zoo by the forest officials. The Forest Department has been tracking the packs with different technologies including thermal drones.

“Death of an adult woman is under suspicion, while the deaths of six children are confirmed due to wolf attack,” said an investigating officer to the TNIE.

Divisional Forest Officer of Bahraich district, Ajeet Pratap Singh, said the first incident of a wolf attack and related casualty was reported on 17 July.

“Our officers are trying hard to intercept and catch the pack of wolves with the help of thermal drones, we are installing six cameras and placing four traps in an area where the pack is active, such as along travel corridors,” said Singh.

Forest officials' assessment shows the pack consists of 5-6 wolves, which are only attacking humans.