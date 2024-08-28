14-yr-old girl raped in Jodhpur government hospital premises

JAIPUR: Even as the national uproar over the rape and murder of a resident doctor in Kolkata rages on, a shocking case of alleged gangrape of a 14-year-old minor has come to light in Jodhpur’s government hospital premises. The teenage victim had left her house on Sunday after getting angry with her mother’s scolding. The incident took place on Sunday night, but the police were informed on Monday evening.

According to the police, the two men approached the girl after finding her alone in the hospital premises. They engaged in a conversation and led her to a secluded area behind the hospital’s biomedical waste dumpyard where they allegedly committed the crime, the police said.

According to Pratap Nagar assistant commissioner Anil Kumar, the teenager had left her home on Sunday evening after being reprimanded by her mother “Her family frantically searched for her and when they couldn’t find her, they filed a missing person report at the Soorasagar police station on Monday,” Kumar said.

After leaving her home, the girl came and sat in the hospital. It is alleged that two youths found her alone and picked her up and gang raped her in the dumping yard behind the Hospital. Although the family had lodged a missing report of the minor on Sunday evening itself, the girl could not be traced.

The accused fled leaving the victim in an injured state in the dumping yard. On Monday afternoon, when the victim came out of the yard with great difficulty, information about the gang rape came to light.

On Tuesday morning, the FSL team was also called to the hospital for investigation. In the preliminary investigation, both the accused youths are said to be sanitation workers. Both have been arrested. The victim’s statement has been recorded after getting a medical checkup.