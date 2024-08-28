Auto driver attacks, assaults nursing trainee in Ratnagiri

MUMBAI: Days after two minor girls were sexually assaulted in Thane’s Badlapur, another case of rape has shamed Maharashtra. A 19-year-old nursing student was allegedly intoxicated and raped by an unidentified rickshaw driver this Monday in Maharashtra’s Ratnagiri, police said.
Reports said the victim after her work took an autorickshaw to go back home. “During her journey, she appeared exhausted. The driver offered her water which was allegedly laced with a sedative,” said the local police.
The driver then allegedly took her to an isolated place and allegedly raped her and left her at a forest area of Champak ground in an unconscious state, police said.
“She sustained serious multiple injuries. It is suspected that she was brutally raped,” said local police. The victim is a first year student of a private nursing institute in Ratnagiri.
Ratnagiri Superintendent of Police Dhananjay Kulkarni said, “An SIT led by a woman police inspector has been formed.” She was admitted to the civic hospital, police said. The incident has sparked an outcry among the nursing community in Ratnagiri. Nurses and hospital staff staged protests.
Maulvi held for raping minors in U’khand madrasas
A Maulvi, who was teaching Urdu to the girls in a madrasa in Udham Singh Nagar, has been accused of showing them porn videos and raping them for two months. The incident came to light on August 17 when a woman filed a complaint. The victim’s mother said, “He threatened to use black magic to harm them if anyone complained.”