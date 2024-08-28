Auto driver attacks, assaults nursing trainee in Ratnagiri

MUMBAI: Days after two minor girls were sexually assaulted in Thane’s Badlapur, another case of rape has shamed Maharashtra. A 19-year-old nursing student was allegedly intoxicated and raped by an unidentified rickshaw driver this Monday in Maharashtra’s Ratnagiri, police said.

Reports said the victim after her work took an autorickshaw to go back home. “During her journey, she appeared exhausted. The driver offered her water which was allegedly laced with a sedative,” said the local police.

The driver then allegedly took her to an isolated place and allegedly raped her and left her at a forest area of Champak ground in an unconscious state, police said.