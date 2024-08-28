CAG audit uncovers underutilisation of Nirbhaya Fund in Gujarat

AHMEDABAD: A recent rape case in Calcutta has reignited the nationwide debate on women's safety. Meanwhile, a report by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) has exposed significant underutilization of the Nirbhaya Fund in Gujarat, meant to enhance women's safety.

The audit reveals that Rs 143.75 crore is locked in committed liabilities, with Rs 25 crore unspent at the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation and Rs 118.75 crore held by Gujarat State Financial Services Ltd.

Furthermore, Rs 57.66 lakh earmarked for the Safe City Project and Cyber Crime Prevention against Women and Children under this scheme has remained unutilized as of March 2023, even after up to five years.

The ‘State Finances Audit Report of the CAG for the year ended March 31, 2023’ audit reveals that an unutilized amount of Grants-in-aid pertaining to the Nirbhaya Fund scheme was parked with the Gujarat State Financial Services Ltd through Gujarat State Police Housing Corporation Limited (GSPHCL).

The Government of India established the Nirbhaya Fund to enhance women's safety through targeted projects. Administered by the Department of Economic Affairs and overseen by the Ministry of Women and Child Development, this non-lapsable fund supports proposals aimed at improving women's security.

The State Government was to formulate proposals factoring in women's safety issues within the public sphere for seeking funds under Nirbhaya Fund.