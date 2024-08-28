Centre asks states to ensure safety of doctors, suggests security measures

NEW DELHI: Hospitals with high footfall to install CCTV cameras in blind spots, security audits to be carried out with the District Collector and DSP, mock drills for security to be regularly conducted like safety drills for the fire and safety committee to be institutionalized and involve resident and junior doctors are among the string of security measures the centre on Wednesday asked the states to undertake to ensure enhanced security and safer working environment for healthcare workers.

Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan, who co-chaired the second meeting of the National Task Force (NGT) of chief secretaries and the Director General of Police (DGPs), with Union Health Secretary Apruva Chandra, also requested the officials to ensure that the 112 helpline number is integrated for health care workers; access control of large hospitals and the revamped position under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) is shared with the healthcare workers.

Chandra encouraged the states to develop innovative ideas and emphasized some of the immediate measures that can be considered to enhance security and provide a safer working environment for healthcare workers.

He suggested that the states carry out a joint security audit with the District Collector and DSP. They should also review any shortfall in existing infrastructure and security arrangements and take remedial measures.