Corruption has peaked under Mahayuti govt: Pawar, Uddhav on Shivaji Maharaj statue collapse

MUMBAI: Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and NCP (SP) president Sharad Pawar on Wednesday hit out at the Eknath Shinde-led government over the collapse of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's statue, alleging that corruption has peaked under the Mahayuti dispensation.

A 35-foot-tall statue of the 17th century Maratha empire founder, unveiled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Rajkot fort in Sindhudurg on December 4 last year, collapsed on Monday afternoon.

Addressing a press conference here, along with Sharad Pawar and Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole, Thackeray said the government's claim that the statue collapsed due to gusty winds is the "height of shamelessness".

He said there is unease in Maharashtra over the collapse of the statue.

To protest against the government, the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) will take out a march from Hutatma Chowk to the Gateway of India in south Mumbai on September 1, the former chief minister said.

Thackeray said prominent leaders, including Pawar, from all MVA constituents -- Shiv Sena (UBT), NCP (SP) and Congress-- will join the protest.

"Those creating obstructions in the MVA's morcha today in Malvan against the collapse of Shivaji Maharaj's statue are betrayers of the warrior king," he said.

Thackeray alleged the government has no love for Chhatrapati Shivaji.

He was referring to a clash between Sena (UBT) workers and supporters of BJP MP Narayan Rane after an MVA delegation went to the Rajkot fort.

Hitting out at Maharashtra Education Minister Deepak Kesarkar for his remarks that something good will come out of the collapse, Thackeray said this means a new tender will be floated to build a new structure and there will be a scam again.

Referring to the case against the contractor, Thackeray said the government accepts that a crime has been committed.

He said the government is going to absolve itself by putting the blame on the Navy.