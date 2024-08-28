First NTF meet to ensure safety of healthcare workers, launches portal

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court-appointed National Task Force (NTF), which convened for the first time on Tuesday to develop a protocol for ensuring the safety and security of doctors and other healthcare professionals, received hundreds of suggestions, including from resident doctor associations.
The meeting, chaired by the cabinet secretary, involved “elaborate and detailed discussions on various issues,” according to officials.
The meeting, also attended by the Union Home Secretary and Union Health Secretary, decided to conduct broader consultations with stakeholders on Wednesday. The aim is to identify priority issues and draft a framework to address them.
“States have been requested to provide information on the security measures in place at medical institutions. A Google Sheet has been shared with the states. A virtual meeting is scheduled for Wednesday to discuss short-term security measures for medical professionals with state chief secretaries and DGPs,” officials said.
The meeting on Wednesday will be co-chaired by the Union Home Secretary and the Union Health Secretary.
According to officials, members have been approached directly by various stakeholders and have individually received nearly 300-400 suggestions.
The NTF will also engage further with stakeholders such as the Indian Medical Association, which represents over 400,000 members, and various resident doctor associations to gather their viewpoints.
Additionally, the health ministry created a national portal on Tuesday to allow stakeholders to submit suggestions for improving the safety, working conditions, and well-being of medical professionals to the 10-member NTF before a final decision is made.
The NTF was established by the Supreme Court last week following nationwide protests led by resident doctors, which were sparked by the brutal rape and murder of a trainee doctor at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata.
In a press statement, FAIMA, a key resident doctors’ association that led the protests, urged all resident doctor associations, including junior doctor associations and medical associations, to submit their suggestions to ensure comprehensive input for enhancing the safety and working conditions of healthcare professionals.
“States have been requested to provide information on current security measures in medical institutions, with a focus on implementing immediate improvements,” the FAIMA statement said.
Last Wednesday, the health ministry issued an office memorandum outlining the terms of reference for the NTF.
The Supreme Court had directed the NTF to develop an action plan under two categories: ‘Preventing violence, including gender-based violence, against medical professionals and providing safe working conditions,’ and ‘Prevention of sexual violence against medical professionals.’