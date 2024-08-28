First NTF meet to ensure safety of healthcare workers, launches portal

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court-appointed National Task Force (NTF), which convened for the first time on Tuesday to develop a protocol for ensuring the safety and security of doctors and other healthcare professionals, received hundreds of suggestions, including from resident doctor associations.

The meeting, chaired by the cabinet secretary, involved “elaborate and detailed discussions on various issues,” according to officials.

The meeting, also attended by the Union Home Secretary and Union Health Secretary, decided to conduct broader consultations with stakeholders on Wednesday. The aim is to identify priority issues and draft a framework to address them.

“States have been requested to provide information on the security measures in place at medical institutions. A Google Sheet has been shared with the states. A virtual meeting is scheduled for Wednesday to discuss short-term security measures for medical professionals with state chief secretaries and DGPs,” officials said.