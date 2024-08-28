How dare you threaten Assam: CM Himanta on Mamata Banerjee's ‘burn’ remark

The brutal rape and murder of a woman trainee doctor on the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital premises sparked outrage all over the country. The incident shook the entire nation, and since then several protests have been staged demanding justice for the victim.

The West Bengal Junior Doctors' Forum held a protest rally in Kolkata today demanding justice for trainee doctor who was tragically raped and murdered at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

The rally coincides with the BJP's call for a 12-hour Bangla Bandh on Wednesday across West Bengal that aims to highlight the growing frustration within the medical community over the need for improved safety measures and swift justice.

BJP workers staged a protest in Asansol as well and were seen blocking railway tracks.

On August 27, chaos broke out in the streets of Kolkata with security personnel lobbing tear gas shells, used water cannons and resorted to lathi-charge to disperse protestors on the Howrah Bridge marching towards the West Bengal State Secretariat Nabanna, amidst the growing protests over the rape-murder incident.

On August 25, Parimal Dey, a teacher from Alipurduar in West Bengal who was honoured with the Banga Ratna award by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in 2019, has decided to return the award in protest against the state government's handling of the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital rape-murder incident.

The trainee doctor was found dead in the seminar hall of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata on August 9.