Maha blamegame as government, Navy agree to disagree on collapse of Shivaji statue

MUMBAI: Facing flak from the Opposition over the collapse of a 35-ft statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at Rajkot fort in Sindhudurg, the BJP-led Mahayuti government on Tuesday blamed the Indian Navy for the incident.

The state government’s Public Works Department (PWD) said the statue was raised by the Indian Navy on December 4, 2023, and that its nuts & bolts were corroded in the salty weather. It needed an urgent repair, it said.

The massive statue was unveiled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi months ahead of the Lok Sabha election.

Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis has backed the PWD claim. He said the contractor who was given the fabrication and installation of the statue missed important factors such as wind speed and quality of iron. “The Opposition should not do politics over the incident,” said the BJP leader.

On the other hand, the Indian Navy clarified that they did not build the statue.