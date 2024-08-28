Mamata dedicates TMC student wing foundation day to RG Kar doctor; says sorry to all victims of rape

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday dedicated the foundation day of Trinamool Congress's student wing Chhatra Parishad to the doctor trainee who was allegedly raped and murdered at the RG Kar Hospital in Kolkata.

In a post shared on X, Banerjee expressed condolences to the family of the victim.

"Today I dedicate Trinamool Chhatra Parishad Foundation Day to our sister, whom we mourned the tragic loss of at RG Kar Hospital a few days ago. And please, our heartfelt condolences to the family of the sister who was brutally tortured to death and seeking speedy justice, as well as to all the women of all ages across India who have been subjected to such inhumane acts. Sorry," she wrote.