Mamata dedicates TMC student wing foundation day to RG Kar doctor; says sorry to all victims of rape

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday dedicated the foundation day of Trinamool Congress's student wing Chhatra Parishad to the doctor trainee who was allegedly raped and murdered at the RG Kar Hospital in Kolkata.
In a post shared on X, Banerjee expressed condolences to the family of the victim.
"Today I dedicate Trinamool Chhatra Parishad Foundation Day to our sister, whom we mourned the tragic loss of at RG Kar Hospital a few days ago. And please, our heartfelt condolences to the family of the sister who was brutally tortured to death and seeking speedy justice, as well as to all the women of all ages across India who have been subjected to such inhumane acts. Sorry," she wrote.
Mamata also stressed that students have a great social role to play and appealed to them to stay committed to a bright future.
"Students, youth have a great social role. It is the task of student society to give the dream of a new day by keeping the society and culture awake and to inspire everyone around with the bright vows of a new day. My appeal to all of them today, be encouraged in this effort, stay committed."
"My dear students, stay well, stay healthy, stay committed to a bright future," she added.
The statement comes a day after a protest march organized by a newly formed student outfit demanding Mamata's resignation was met with a violent crackdown by the police.