Politicising trainee doctor rape case for political gains not going to help anybody: Congress MP Manickam Tagore

NEW DELHI: Congress MP Manickam Tagore hit out at the BJP and alleged that it was politicising the rape and murder case of the trainee woman doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital for political gains stating that doing so would not help anyone.

Tagore said, "We all know that the Bengal doctor's rape case is very sensitive and now after the Supreme Court intervention it has come to the CBI. We should all try to wait for the correct investigation to happen and the truth should come out. Politicising it for political gains is not going to help anybody."

He further said that all governments should work for the safety of women and take it as a high priority.

"Government should take the rape crime as a serious mission. Instead of giving speeches, real corrective steps are required by the Modi government. Political parties must take strong actions against people involved in such cases," the Congress MP said.

Earlier, BJP called for a '12-hour Bengal Bandh' after Kolkata police resorted to lathi-charge, the use of water cannons and tear gas against the protestors in the 'Nabanna Abhijan' Rally.

Reacting to Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader K Kavitha getting bail following the Supreme Court's decision and being released from Tihar Jail he alleged that there is a closeness between of the BJP and BRS.

He said, "We all know about the closeness of the BJP and BRS. Because of that closeness whether K Kavitha has been released is a very serious question, only we can wait for the truth to come out later."

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader K Kavitha on Tuesday walked out of Tihar jail following the Supreme Court's decision to grant her bail in irregularities in the 'excise policy case' by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED).