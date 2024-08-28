Unblocked: Over 9.35 lakh will get Aadhar cards in Assam

GUWAHATI: After a wait of five years, over 9.35 lakh people in Assam are set to get their Aadhar cards.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma told the media on Wednesday that the Centre had decided to unfreeze their biometrics so they get their Aadhaar cards.

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) blocked the biometrics of 9,35,682 people who applied for Aadhar cards from February 2019 to August 2019 ahead of the publication of the final list of the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

“We checked and found that the blocking of biometrics had no correlation between NRC and Aadhar. They blocked the biometrics of everyone who applied for Aadhar cards from February 2019 to August 2019. These are people from across communities. The Aadhar cards of even those, who made it to NRC, were blocked,” said Sarma.

He said the 9.35 lakh people, who would now get their Aadhar cards, may include a few thousand who were excluded from the NRC. Over 3.3 crore people had applied for NRC and 19.06 lakh of them were excluded.