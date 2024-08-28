UP's social media policy: Influencers may earn up to Rs 8 lakh for govt ads; jail for anti-national content

Additionally, disseminating obscene or defamatory material online can lead to criminal defamation charges, highlighting the serious legal consequences of misusing digital platforms, as stated in the official announcement.

The policy, on the other hand incentivises digital media platforms to promote the state government’s achievements and secure advertsing revenue.

Under the new policy, digital media platforms and influencers can earn upto Rs 8 lakh per month for video content that highlights the achievements of government schemes and development work.

The policy also establishes specific payment limits for influencers, account holders, and operators across various social media platforms to regulate earnings.

On Platform X, the maximum amount an individual can receive per month is capped at Rs 5 lakh. For Facebook, the cap is Rs 4 lakh, while Instagram imposes a limit of Rs 3 lakh per month. On YouTube, the policy sets distinct payment caps based on content type.

Standard videos can earn up to Rs 8 lakh per month, while shorts are capped at Rs 7 lakh, and podcasts are limited to Rs 6 lakh. Other types of content on YouTube are restricted to a maximum payment of Rs 4 lakh.

The opposition Samajwadi Party (SP) and the Congress said the state government's move is aimed at stifling freedom of expression.

Reacting to the government's decision, Senior Congress leader Pawan Khera took to platform X, questioning the potential misuse of the policy. He expressed concern over the definitions of offensive content and whether criticisms of the government would be classified as anti-national.