UP's social media policy: Influencers may earn up to Rs 8 lakh for govt ads; jail for anti-national content

The BJP government in Uttar Pradesh on August 27, approved the controversial New Digital Media Policy, 2024, which invites legal action against influencers or platforms that upload “ anti-national” content on social media platforms, raising concerns about freedom of expression.
The contentious law includes a provision for life imprisonment for the creation of anti-national, anti-government, obscene, or objectionable content.
“Under no circumstances, should the content be indecent, obscene or anti-national,” Sanjay Prasad, principal secretary to CM Yogi Adityanath and the state’s information department, said in a statement.
Additionally, disseminating obscene or defamatory material online can lead to criminal defamation charges, highlighting the serious legal consequences of misusing digital platforms, as stated in the official announcement.
The policy, on the other hand incentivises digital media platforms to promote the state government’s achievements and secure advertsing revenue.
Under the new policy, digital media platforms and influencers can earn upto Rs 8 lakh per month for video content that highlights the achievements of government schemes and development work.
The policy also establishes specific payment limits for influencers, account holders, and operators across various social media platforms to regulate earnings.
On Platform X, the maximum amount an individual can receive per month is capped at Rs 5 lakh. For Facebook, the cap is Rs 4 lakh, while Instagram imposes a limit of Rs 3 lakh per month. On YouTube, the policy sets distinct payment caps based on content type.
Standard videos can earn up to Rs 8 lakh per month, while shorts are capped at Rs 7 lakh, and podcasts are limited to Rs 6 lakh. Other types of content on YouTube are restricted to a maximum payment of Rs 4 lakh.
The opposition Samajwadi Party (SP) and the Congress said the state government's move is aimed at stifling freedom of expression.
Reacting to the government's decision, Senior Congress leader Pawan Khera took to platform X, questioning the potential misuse of the policy. He expressed concern over the definitions of offensive content and whether criticisms of the government would be classified as anti-national.
"Will anti-BJP or anti-government comments be considered 'anti-national'? What is the definition of 'offensive comment'? Are the double engine governments now preparing to stifle freedom of expression? Due to the opposition of INDIA alliance, Modi government had to withdraw the Broadcast Bill, 2024. Is dictatorship now being brought in through the backdoor?" said Pawan Khera in his statement on X.
Samajwadi Party Media in a post on X said, "The BJP/ Yogi government has brought a provision to give lakhs of rupees of public money to those who falsely praise the government and to give jail/life imprisonment to those who raise public problems on social media.
"What else will the public expect from a scared government? The public will strongly oppose this BJP plan to curb freedom of expression."