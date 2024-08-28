Video of women being harassed by men in Haldwani goes viral, five arrested

DEHRADUN: A disturbing video posted on social media platform 'X' on Wednesday afternoon shows two women being harassed by a group of men in Haldwani, Uttarakhand. The incident occurred late at night on Mukhani Road, near Sacred Heart School.
The one-minute video, shows a black Mahindra Scorpio forcing the women's car to slow down. Shortly after this, a white car Nios i20 then appears, with two men perched on the front doors, shouting abusive comments.
One of the victims, Prachi Joshi had shared the video and described the incident. "We were returning from a movie when two cars, carrying 10 men, tried to block our way. This happened for 25 minutes," she said.
Ms Joshi further shared more details as follows: "The black Scorpio ahead of us tried to stop us by opening its doors. The white Nios i20 (UK-04-AK-1928) behind us blocked our escape. We escaped the first time, but they blocked us completely the second time. Luckily, a scooterist appeared allowing us to escape."
Speaking to The New Indian Express, Haldwani's Superintendent of Police Prakash Chand said, "Based on the complainant woman's complaint, all five rowdies have been taken into custody."
The youths have been booked under various sections of the Bhartiya Nyay Sahinta (BNS) 2023, including Sec 126 for obstructing a person's path without consent, Sec 78 for stalking and harassing a woman, Sec 79 for insulting a woman's modesty, and Sec 3(5) for committing an offense in a group of three to four people.
Ms Joshi's post criticized Uttarakhand Police for failing to ensure women's safety, amid nationwide outrage over the recent sexual assault cases.
"Is this how peace and security is being maintained in the city? Why is hooliganism increasing in the city," Ms Joshi asked, urging the police to take strict action against the men in the video.
The disturbing video was posted hours before President Droupadi Murmu's anguished appeal to the nation to ensure women's safety and security.