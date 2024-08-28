Video of women being harassed by men in Haldwani goes viral, five arrested

DEHRADUN: A disturbing video posted on social media platform 'X' on Wednesday afternoon shows two women being harassed by a group of men in Haldwani, Uttarakhand. The incident occurred late at night on Mukhani Road, near Sacred Heart School.

The one-minute video, shows a black Mahindra Scorpio forcing the women's car to slow down. Shortly after this, a white car Nios i20 then appears, with two men perched on the front doors, shouting abusive comments.

One of the victims, Prachi Joshi had shared the video and described the incident. "We were returning from a movie when two cars, carrying 10 men, tried to block our way. This happened for 25 minutes," she said.

Ms Joshi further shared more details as follows: "The black Scorpio ahead of us tried to stop us by opening its doors. The white Nios i20 (UK-04-AK-1928) behind us blocked our escape. We escaped the first time, but they blocked us completely the second time. Luckily, a scooterist appeared allowing us to escape."