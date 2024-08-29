Three militants killed; three encounters going on in Jammu and Kashmir

SRINAGAR: Three militants are believed to have been killed in two separate encounters along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district, the army said on Thursday. Another encounter is going in Rajouri in the Jammu region.

According to an army official, a joint operation was launched by the army and police on Wednesday night, after intelligence inputs suggested infiltration bids by militants in Shamshu, Machil area, close to LoC, in the Kupwara district.

“During the operation, suspicious movement was observed in bad weather. The militants were engaged with effective firing by the troops,” the official said.

According to the official, two militants are likely to have been killed in the encounter. He said the operation is still going on.

Another operation was launched in the Tangdhar area of Kupwara, close to LoC, during the preceding night after intelligence inputs about likely infiltration attempts by militants.

“During the operation, a firefight took place between the militants and security forces. In the gunfight, one militant is likely to have been killed,” the official said.