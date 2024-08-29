Amid consultation, JPC on Waqf Bill seeks suggestions from stakeholders

NEW DELHI: Amid concerns flagged by various Opposition parties and Muslim bodies, the Joint Committee of Parliament on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024 on Wednesday invited views and suggestions from the public, NGOs, experts, stakeholders and institutions.

This comes even as the JPC chairman Jagdambika Pal has been holding consultations with various Muslim bodies on the contentious legislation. Pal met religious leaders and intellectuals on Tuesday in Lucknow and assured them that no injustice will be done to waqf.

The written suggestions to the committee can be sent to joint secretary, Lok Sabha Secretariat, Room No. 440, Parliament House Annexe, New Delhi-110001 and can also be mailed to jpcwaqf-lss@sansad.nic.in, said a press release issued by the Lok Sabha Secretariat. The suggestions can be written in English or Hindi.

They should reach within 15 days from the date of the publication of the advertisement, it said. It also said that those who wish to appear before the committee are requested to indicate the same. The submissions will be treated as confidential and enjoy privileges of the committee, it said. The Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024 is available on the Lok Sabha website.

A 20-point memorandum was submitted to Pal on behalf of various organisations during his Lucknow visit. The JPC, comprising 31 members, has been tasked with examining the Bill, which proposed sweeping changes to the Waqf Bill 1995.

The government says that the Waqf (Amendment) Bill is aimed at ensuring that the amendments are necessary to streamline the functioning of Waqf properties and ensure better governance.

