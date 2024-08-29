BSF protests against Pakistan move on J&K separatist leader’s photo at Wagah

CHANDIGARH: The Border Security Force (BSF) has lodged a strong protest with Pakistan Rangers after the neighbouring country displayed a large photograph of Kashmiri separatist leader Late Syed Ali Shah Geelani of Hurriyat Conference at the Attari -Wagah joint check post.

According to sources, the photograph has been put up near the site of the flag-lowering ceremony at the JICP on the Wagah side in Pakistan. “The picture has been put up recently and we have lodged a strong protest with the Pakistani Rangers as this area is only for regimental and ceremonial purposes. It should not be used for political purposes or posturing hence, the photo should be removed,” said a senior BSF official requesting anonymity.

He further said Pakistan’s move at this high-profile location is intended to influence the visitors coming for the Beat-the-Retreat ceremony -- a traditional military ceremony that marks the end of the official day. It is a provocative act to highlight the Kashmir issue and accelerate tensions.

Displaying the photo of Geelani — a prominent but highly controversial leader in the Kashmiri separatist movement — at the border check post could be part of Pakistan’s broader strategy to fortify its support for the separatist movement as it comes at the time against the backdrop of the recent escalation in the incidents of terrorism and upcoming elections in Jammu & Kashmir.

The neighbouring country wants to draw a reaction and generate further tension. Besides, this is also a gimmick to divert attention from its domestic issues. Another official of a central agency added that this move seems to be a tactic to attract and draw international attention and focus on the Kashmir issue.

Meanwhile, the number of drones carrying drugs and ammunition from the neighbouring country into India via the Punjab sector this year has gone up. This year, the BSF recovered 120 drones against 107 seizures made last year.