CBSE plans new assessment framework for students from classes 6 to 12

NEW DELHI: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is set to collaborate with the British Council to develop a comprehensive framework for internal assessments in science for students from Classes 6 to 12. This move comes in response to concerns about inconsistencies and possible mark inflation in the current assessment practices. The initiative was brought up during the board's governing body meeting in June.

In addition to this, CBSE is also considering the introduction of CCTV surveillance in classrooms during board exams. This measure aims to minimize the risks of disturbances and ensure the integrity of the examination process. According to recently released minutes from the meeting, CBSE will also work on establishing a framework to benchmark and review educational standards across schools.

To further promote consistency, transparency, and fairness in internal assessments, CBSE officials will conduct capacity-building workshops for school leaders and coordinators. These workshops are designed to address disparities in educational outcomes and reduce student disengagement.

The new internal assessment framework will be aligned with the National Curriculum Framework for School Education (NCFSE) and the Holistic Progress Cards, which seek to update school report cards in line with NCFSE guidelines. Regarding the proposed CCTV monitoring, the board expressed concerns that individuals with vested interests could potentially compromise the exams, highlighting the importance of real-time feedback from exam centres for effective administration.

The proposal includes instructing schools to install CCTV cameras in classrooms, with CBSE covering part of the cost. A central data bank at CBSE headquarters will be created to store CCTV recordings, which will be submitted by exam centres daily via a web link. This initiative is planned for implementation starting with the 2025 exams, with an initial pilot project covering at least 30 percent of exam centres in a region, with the potential for wider adoption in the future.