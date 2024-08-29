Centre launches portal to register and monitor sexual harassment complaints of women at workplace

NEW DELHI: The centre on Thursday launched a centralized platform for registering and monitoring complaints of sexual harassment of women at the workplace.

The new She-Box portal, which was launched by Women and Child Development Minister Annapurna Devi, serves as a centralized repository of information related to Internal Committees (ICs) and Local Committees (LCs) formed across the country, encompassing both the government and private sectors.

It offers a common platform to file complaints, track their status and ensure a time-bound processing of complaints by ICs, said the WCD ministry.

The platform provides assured redressal of complaints and streamlined process for all stakeholders and through a designated nodal officer will enable real-time monitoring of complaints.

The step was taken to enhance women's participation in the workforce and to ensure that workplaces are safe and secure, enabling women to thrive and succeed.

Speaking at the event, the minister said, “This initiative is a critical step forward in providing a more efficient and secure platform for addressing workplace-related sexual harassment complaints. It furthers the government’s commitment to creating a safer and more inclusive working environment for women across India.”