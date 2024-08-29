Chhattisgarh: Women sterilisation 10 times higher than males in 5 years

RAIPUR: Despite the rising awareness on options for family planning, it’s the women who are seen taking the onus of responsibility on them as the surgical procedures for female sterilisation (tubectomy) carried out in Chhattisgarh recorded over ten times more than the male sterilisation (vasectomy).
Both genders apparently remain informed about the sterilisation, voluntary in nature across the country, that the process is highly effective to avoid pregnancy.
But the comparative figures suggest far more women than men, both in rural and urban areas, take greater burden or family planning by stepping forward to opt for sterilisation.
During the last five years, Chhattisgarh saw 2,92,668 women opting for vasectomy while not a sizeable number of men at 25,308 only decided for the sterilisation (see graphic).
The officials in the state health department stated that despite extensive campaigns that yielded good results over the years, there are still misconceptions and myths prevailing on sterilisation that will cause weakness, affect quality of life and the man will lose his sexual potency.
“There is no such impact on normal health of both women and men undergoing sterilisation. Low willingness and education too contribute to men lagging behind women to plan for such birth control options. The procedures for male sterilisation remain simple and swift”, the officials said.
The financial incentive in the state remains Rs 3,000 to encourage men to undergo vasectomy procedures and Rs 2,000 for female sterilisation. The government also provides compensation for any casualty or failures resulting following sterilisation in hospital or within 7 days from the date of discharge.
Recently the health department carried out comprehensive awareness drive during the population sterilisation fortnight programme with the support of female health workers mostly in rural areas.