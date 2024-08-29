Chhattisgarh: Women sterilisation 10 times higher than males in 5 years

RAIPUR: Despite the rising awareness on options for family planning, it’s the women who are seen taking the onus of responsibility on them as the surgical procedures for female sterilisation (tubectomy) carried out in Chhattisgarh recorded over ten times more than the male sterilisation (vasectomy).

Both genders apparently remain informed about the sterilisation, voluntary in nature across the country, that the process is highly effective to avoid pregnancy.

But the comparative figures suggest far more women than men, both in rural and urban areas, take greater burden or family planning by stepping forward to opt for sterilisation.

During the last five years, Chhattisgarh saw 2,92,668 women opting for vasectomy while not a sizeable number of men at 25,308 only decided for the sterilisation (see graphic).