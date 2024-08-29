Dalit woman, 15-year-old son assaulted, beaten up by police in MP: probe ordered after ten months

A video, which went viral lately, of police officers assaulting and beating up a woman and her teenage kin inside a closed room has sent chills down the spines of social medial users.
The Madhya Pradesh Congress has posted the video on platform X. The video has by now created an uproar following which the state government has ordered a probe.
The video shows a woman being beaten up with a stick, dragged and kicked by a woman police officer inside the police station. The video then shows four other policemen entering the room in uniform and assaulting the teenage son of the woman, while she is made to sit on the floor and watch. The video shows two policemen holding the boy while another officer brutally beat him up with the stick.
"Chief Minister @DrMohanYadav51 ji, would you please tell us what is happening in Madhya Pradesh? Your police is bent on killing people by committing hooliganism in the name of law and order," the Congress wrote on X sharing the video.
"The cruelty of the police station in-charge and police personnel towards a 15-year-old boy and his mother from a Dalit family under Katni GRP police station area is a soul-stirring incident! The question is, where did these people get this courage from? Was it because of your indifference? Or have you given them the license to do such acts? Shameful act!!" the party said.
The video went viral and drew sharp criticism on the state government for its inaction against the perpetrators. Following this, the state police on Thursday line attached the police station in-charge and directed a senior official to conduct a probe into the matter.
Superintendent of Police (SP) Railway Jabalpur said on X that the incident had occurred in October 2023.
"These persons (woman and her son) are family members of notorious criminal Deepak Vanshkar, against whom 19 cases are registered. He has been absconding in a case of theft and a reward of Rs 10,000 has been announced on him. He was externed from Katni district in April 2024," it said.
(With inputs from PTI.)