Dalit woman, 15-year-old son assaulted, beaten up by police in MP: probe ordered after ten months

A video, which went viral lately, of police officers assaulting and beating up a woman and her teenage kin inside a closed room has sent chills down the spines of social medial users.

The Madhya Pradesh Congress has posted the video on platform X. The video has by now created an uproar following which the state government has ordered a probe.

The video shows a woman being beaten up with a stick, dragged and kicked by a woman police officer inside the police station. The video then shows four other policemen entering the room in uniform and assaulting the teenage son of the woman, while she is made to sit on the floor and watch. The video shows two policemen holding the boy while another officer brutally beat him up with the stick.

"Chief Minister @DrMohanYadav51 ji, would you please tell us what is happening in Madhya Pradesh? Your police is bent on killing people by committing hooliganism in the name of law and order," the Congress wrote on X sharing the video.