Decomposed body of Awami League leader found in Meghalaya

GUWAHATI: A semi-decomposed body, suspected to be that of Ishaque Ali Khan Panna, a leader of Bangladesh’s Awami League, has been recovered by Meghalaya police. The body was discovered on the evening of August 26 in the Dona Bhoi area of East Jaintia Hills district, approximately 1.5 km from the India-Bangladesh border.

Superintendent of Police Giri Prasad M confirmed the discovery, stating, “An unknown male dead body in a semi-decomposed state was found lying at a betel nut plantation.” He added that a Bangladeshi passport bearing the name Ishaque Ali Khan Panna was found with the body. Following the recovery, the body was transported to the Civil Hospital, Khliehriat for a post-mortem examination.

“The post-mortem has been completed, and the body has been kept in the hospital morgue for identification and claiming,” the SP said. “The investigation into the case is ongoing.”

According to Dhaka Tribune, Panna, a former general secretary of Bangladesh Chhatra League, died on August 24 while attempting to flee to Meghalaya. Laikuzzaman Talukder Mintoo, an Awami League leader and Panna’s nephew, claimed that Panna suffered a heart attack after slipping from a hill in Meghalaya. Panna was reportedly accompanied by another Awami League leader at the time.

However, the Border Security Force (BSF) has dismissed these reports, labeling them as “fabricated.” A BSF officer stated that there has been no recent infiltration of Bangladeshi nationals in their area of responsibility along the Meghalaya frontier.