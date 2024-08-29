Government offices will given a facelift as part of Swachhta special campaign 4.0

NEW DELHI: As part of the fourth edition of the special annual campaign for the institutionalisation of Swachhta (cleanliness) and reducing pendency in government offices, the Centre has planned to give a facelift to ministries buildings and other complexes under the jurisdiction of the Central Public Work Department (CPWD) and National Building Construction Corporation (NBCC). Both agencies have been asked to prepare an action plan for their cleanliness and improvement of common areas and facades.

The CPWD and NBCC will also undertake drives to clean the surroundings of buildings. The annual one-month-long campaign, launched in 2021, is set to begin from October 2 this year.

The agencies have also been asked to nominate nodal officers to coordinate with the appointed persons of the ministries and departments for the purpose.

According to the officials, the campaigns in the last three years have cumulatively resulted in cleanliness in over four lakh government offices across states and Indian Missions overseas. The move has caused freeing up of 355 lakh square feet of office space. The disposal of scraps and closure or weeding out of 96.1 lakh files has fetched revenue of Rs 1,162 crore, said officials.

Buoyed by the success of previous campaigns and results, the government has planned a bigger drive this year as it will cover all offices of the ministries, departments, their attached or subordinate offices, public sector undertakings (PSUs) and autonomous organisations.

The focus of the campaign this year will be on field or outstation offices responsible for service delivery or having public interface. The campaign will be monitored through a portal for which a training session will be organised for the concerned officers next month.

The campaign will be preceded by the 15-day preparatory phase starting September 16.