Haryana citizens prepare 'Green Manifesto' for political parties ahead of Assembly Elections

CHANDIGARH: For the first time in the run-up to the upcoming assembly elections, a Green Manifesto 2024 prepared by citizens has been given to all the political parties be it the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) and Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) in Haryana.

This has been done to safeguard and increase the abysmally low forest and tree cover, conserving the Aravallis, Shivalik ranges and open natural ecosystems of the state. It has also been done with an aim of improving surface water and groundwater availability, implementing climate resilient agriculture, ensuring sustainable waste management, reducing air pollution, improving livability index in rural and urban areas, along with demands for good environmental governance. It urged them to make a public commitment to protect the environment by including this manifesto in the manifestos of their parties.

Founder Member of People for Aravallis, a group of rural and urban citizens and ecological experts working to conserve the oldest mountain range in India, Neelam Ahluwalia said, "In July this year, our team travelled to 17 out of 22 districts in Haryana to do consultations on the first draft of the Green Manifesto that we had prepared".

She said that it was prepared with inputs from a wide variety of environment, youth and farmer groups, Khap leaders, Sarpanches, experts in various fields, heads of organizations working for rural advancement and natural resource management. Farmers, retired foresters, school and college teachers, communities impacted by mining and pollution, social workers, urban planners, architects, lawyers, eco-conscious citizens were also included.

She further said that the manifesto was prepared based on the inputs they received from the extensive consultations with 100 plus rural and urban stakeholders. "We prepared the final draft of the Haryana Green Manifesto 2024 in August. Over the last few days, citizens’ delegations have met the top brass of leadership of all the political parties contesting the assembly elections in the state and presented the Green Manifesto to them. ‘’

She said that it is the sincere hope of the rural and urban citizens living in the state with the lowest forest cover in the country. They bear the brunt of highly degraded and threatened natural ecosystems, extreme water stress, high air pollution, heat wave conditions and erratic climate events. She asked all the political leaders to make a public commitment to protect the natural environment by including the contents of the Green Manifesto in the manifestos of their parties.