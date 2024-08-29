Haryana: Former CM Bansi Lal’s grandchildren to contest against each other in Tosham

Both Shruti and Anirudh had recently held rallies on the 97th birth anniversary of their grandfather and sought public support. Shruti said when her father and grandfather died, her mother Kiran shifted to Tosham from Delhi politics, and she represented this seat four times and now they joined the BJP due to one person.

She claimed that her grandfather Bansi Lal announced that he would hand over his political legacy to her during a programme. But now, some people (Anirudh) talk about her grandfather’s legacy.

Her mother, Kiran Choudhry, said that were there to hand over her daughter Shruti to the Tosham voters.

Shruti Choudhry was elected MP from Bhiwani-Mahendergarh in 2009 on a Congress ticket, but Dharambir Singh of the BJP defeated her in the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha polls. Her late father Surender Singh, and grandfather, Bansi Lal, held the Bhiwani seat on multiple occasions.

On the other hand, Anirudh Chaudhary claimed to be the real torch-bearer of his grandfather’s legacy. After merging the Haryana Vikas party into the Congress, Bansi Lal told the leaders of the Congress that his younger son Surender Singh will represent the family, but after Surender’s death, Bansi Lal stated that his son Ranbir Mahendra and his son will carry the family’s legacy.

Anirudh Chaudhary had said that he will contest the election from Tosham on a Congress ticket. Now, the party has to take a call. Claiming that he has the support of the youth, he said if he gets the ticket from Tosham, all the Congress leaders in the race for the ticket will support him.