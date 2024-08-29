J&K assembly polls: ECI issues notification for second phase of polling in 26 seats

NEW DELHI: The Election Commission of India on Thursday issued a notification for the filing of nomination papers for the second phase of J&K assembly polls for 26 constituencies.

In the notification, the ECI has fixed September 5, 2024, as the last day for filing nominations and scrutiny of the nominations on September 6.

The candidates can withdraw from the fray by September 9, and polling will be held on September 25. Voters can cast their ballots from 7:00 am to 6:00 pm and the votes will be counted on October 4.

The 26 seats that will go to polls in the second phase include, Kangan (ST), Ganderbal, Hazratbal, Khanyar, Habbakadal, Lal Chowk, Channapora, Zadibal, Eidgah, Central Shalteng, Budgam, Beerwah, Khansahib, Chrar-I-Sharief, Chadoora, Gulabgarh (ST), Reasi, Kalakote-Sunderbani, Nowshera, Rajouri (ST), Budhal (ST), Thannamandi (ST), Surankote (ST), Poonch Haveli, and Mendhar (ST).

Since the announcement of the poll schedule, political parties have released the names of their candidates.

The BJP has so far announced candidates for 45 assembly constituencies, the Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party and the Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (in alliance with Congress) have been strategically placing candidates to contest against the BJP.

Significantly, NC leader and former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir Omar Abdullah, who had earlier vowed not to contest in the assembly elections till J&K gets back its statehood, has however announced his candidacy from Ganderbal. The Mehbooba Mufti-led PDP, too for the first time, nominated Iltija Mufti, daughter of the party chief, from Bijbehara, marking her electoral debut.