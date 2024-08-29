Mallikarjun Kharge slams Modi government over issue of women's safety

NEW DELHI: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday hit out at the Centre over women's safety, saying Prime Minister Narendra Modi has talked about the issue many times in his speeches from the Red Fort but his government has not done anything concrete that could prevent crimes against women.
Kharge asserted that crimes against women are a serious issue and preventing these crimes is a big challenge for the country.
"We all have to unite and find solutions to this by taking along every section of the society," the Congress chief said in a post in Hindi on X.
His remarks come amid uproar against the backdrop of the nationwide outcry over the rape and murder of a trainee doctor at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata and also cases of rape of girls in other parts of the country.
Every hour 43 crimes against women are recorded in the country. Every day 22 crimes are registered against women and children of the most vulnerable Dalit-tribal class of our country. Countless crimes are not even registered - out of fear, intimidation, social reasons," the Congress chief said.
"Are we able to take preventive measures? Has our criminal justice system improved? Are the exploited and deprived sections of society now able to live in a safe environment?" he said.
Will painting "Beti Bachao" on every wall bring about social change or make governments' law and order competent.Has the government and administration not tried to hide a crime. Has the police stopped forcibly cremating the victims so that the truth does not come out, the Congress chief further asked.
"Are we able to fully implement those recommendations of the Justice Verma Committee even today, after the Nirbhaya case in Delhi in 2012, the recommendations of the were implemented, today?" Kharge said.
Are the provisions of the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act passed in 2013 being followed properly so that a fear-free environment can be created for our women at the workplace, Kharge said.