Manipur police seize significant arms cache in multiple operations

IMPHAL: In a major operation, Manipur Police recovered a substantial cache of arms and ammunition in Imphal East district. The search was conducted in the Sekta Awang Leikai area, where three INSAS rifles, two AK-56 rifles with magazines, live ammunition, and several military fatigues were seized.

This operation followed an incident in which gunmen allegedly stole three rifles and ammunition from police personnel in the Leikinthabi area of Imphal West district on Monday. As a result of this incident, four police personnel and one civilian were arrested and remanded to police custody for ten days.

In a separate operation, security forces also recovered arms and ammunition from Wabagai Natekhong in Kakching during area domination activities in the hill and valley districts. This seizure included five guns, ten grenades, a bulletproof jacket, and a wireless set.

The recent recoveries come amidst ongoing ethnic violence in Manipur, which has resulted in over 200 deaths and left thousands homeless since May of last year. The violence primarily involves clashes between the Imphal Valley-based Meiteis and the adjacent hills-based Kukis.