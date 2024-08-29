MHA ropes in IITs, IIITs, other top institutes to train first batch of cyber commandos

NEW DELHI: The Government has tied up with the IITs and the IIITs to train its first batch of cyber commandos, as the special wing is scheduled to be commissioned next month with nearly 350 selected personnel drawn from different state police forces, officials said on Thursday.

The officials, while quoting a communication from the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) to such institutions, said, apart from the National Police Academy, institutions such as IIT Kanpur, IIT Madras, IIT Kottayam, IIIT Naya Raipur, RRU Gandhinagar, and NFSU Delhi have been asked to train the first batch of Cyber Commandos.

A senior official said, “A a scheme has been drawn to create a core group of highly trained police personnel, cyber commandos, who will be responsible for securing infrastructure in Information and Communication Technologies (ICT), incident response, and digital forensics in their respective organisations and also as national resource.”

These cyber experts will respond to events of cyberattacks and will prevent and address such threats, the official said, adding that candidates, who are selected for training, include investigation officers and senior police officers.

According to the officials, for this purpose the MHA has shortlisted the institutes and the first batch of nearly 350 prospective cyber commandos will be sent for training to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy, Hyderabad; Rashtriya Raksha University, Gandhinagar; NFSU Delhi; NFSU Gandhinagar; IIT Kanpur; IIT Madras; IIIT Kottayam; IIIT Naya Raipur; DIAT Pune; and NFSU Goa.

The officials said the MHA has planned to launch a cyber commando programme on September10, where Union Home Minister Amit Shah is likely to interact with the selected candidates. This is part of the government’s 100-day action plan, they added.

Besides the cyber commandos plan, the MHA has also decided to inaugurate a few other initiatives of the Ministry including Samanvaya (Joint Management Information System) and the Cyber Fraud Mitigation Centre (CFMC).

It is to be noted here that the plans are being executed in view of the alarming data prepared by the MHA, which showed that Indians have so far lost Rs 7,488.6 crore to cyber fraudsters in 2023. The data further suggested that despite all efforts to combat rising cybercrime in the country, Maharashtra was among the first among the states to lose a whopping Rs 990.7 crore and Telangana was second with Rs 759.1 crore.