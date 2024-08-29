Most young women doctors working in govt hospitals feel unsafe during night shifts: IMA study

NEW DELHI: Over one-third of Indian doctors, primarily young women, working mainly in government hospitals feel unsafe while doing night duty found the latest survey conducted by the Indian Medical Association (IMA).

The study found that the doctors feel unsafe in the absence of duty rooms without bathrooms, insufficient untrained security staff, inadequately lit corridors, no CCTV cameras, and unrestricted entry of unauthorised individuals into patient areas.

As many as 3,885 doctors - 63 per cent women - in 22 states, including Kerala, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu, were surveyed by IMA. The largest organisation of medical professionals with over 4 lakh members, surveyed the doctors about their safety concerns during night duty in the wake of nationwide protests by resident and junior doctors over the alleged rape and murder of a trainee woman doctor in a state-run hospital in Kolkata.

"The survey conducted among 3,885 doctors found that 24.1 per cent felt unsafe during duty hours and 11.4 per cent considered their situation very unsafe, with 35.5 per cent feeling unsafe to various degrees," it found.

It also said that women report higher levels of feeling unsafe or very unsafe (36.7 per cent) compared to men (32.5 per cent). Doctors in the age group of 20-30 years, largely interns and postgraduates, report the lowest sense of safety.