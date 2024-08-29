SAD Delhi unit urges CBFC to stop release of Kangana - starrer 'Emergency'

NEW DELHI: The Shiromani Akali Dal's Delhi unit has urged the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) to stop the release of Kangana Ranaut-starrer 'Emergency', saying the film has the potential to incite communal tension and spread misinformation.

Ranaut, a BJP MP, stars in the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in the film that will hit the screens September 6.

In his letter to the board on Wednesday, the party's Delhi president Paramjit Singh Sarna said the trailer of the film, which was released recently, "depicts erroneous historical facts that not only misrepresent the Sikh community but also promotes hatred and social discord".

Such depictions are not only misleading but also deeply offensive and damaging to the social fabric of Punjab and the entire nation, he said.